APTOPIX State of the Union
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy applaud.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

In his 73-minute speech, Biden sought to portray a nation dramatically improved from the one he took charge of two years ago: from a reeling economy to one prosperous with new jobs; from a crippled, pandemic-weary nation to one that has now reopened, and a democracy that has survived its biggest test since the Civil War.

