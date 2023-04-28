A grant of more than three-quarters of a million dollars will help cover updates for a Hastings child care center transitioning back to the management of Mary Lanning Healthcare in May.
The nonprofit PAC2 Center recently received a $770,000 Business and Child Care Partnership Grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Mary Lanning announced in a news release.
The money will be used for renovations, program supplies, and health and safety equipment.
The Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation applied for the grant and will facilitate the funds.
PAC2, 711 N. Colorado Ave., opened in 2001 under the ownership and operation of Mary Lanning. Management shifted to the Hastings Family YMCA two years ago. MLH never relinquished ownership of the building adjacent to the hospital campus in central Hastings.
In December 2022, Mary Lanning announced Mary Lanning would resume operating the program this spring after the YMCA board of directors decided its organization would step away.
Michelle Hopkins, MLH Human Resources Director, said the state grant will help PAC2 make improvements and continue providing care for many Hastings families.
One focus will be helping with the current shortage of quality child care in the area.
The Adams County Communities for Kids organization reports a gap of about 270 spots for children under age 6 who aren’t enrolled in private licensed day cares or public preschools.
Hopkins said MLH is working with the PAC2 Center and Beginnings Early Development Center to create more child care openings, focusing on MLH employees and their families. (Beginnings Early Development Center received a similar grant.)
“There is a shortage of health care employees nationwide,” Hopkins said. “Part of our goal is to assure that our employees, along with others in the community, have plenty of quality child care options. Such options help with recruitment and retention of employees.”
At the same time, however, community members who don’t work for MLH and are current PAC2 Center users will be able to keep their children in its programs.
“The hope is that our efforts will positively impact not only our employees, but the community as a whole, by bringing attention to this critical shortage,” Hopkins said.
