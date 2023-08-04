Big Ten Championship Football
Michigan State’s Montae Nicholson (9) celebrates after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 to win the Big Ten championship game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten on Friday announced Oregon and Washington would be joining the conference as soon as 2024.

 AJ Mast/AP

Dealing a combination of crushing blows to the Pac-12, the Big Ten announced Friday it will accept Oregon and Washington as new members next August, and the Big 12 was poised to complete its raid of the beleaguered conference on the West Coast.

The Big Ten earlier in the day cleared the way for the Pacific Northwest rivals to join the league next year, and the Ducks were first to make it official with a brief video call that ended in a unanimous vote by the school’s 13 trustees. The Big Ten a short time later said its presidents’ council had voted to accept the Ducks along with Washington.

