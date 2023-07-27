Big Ten Media Days Football
Buy Now

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Luke Fickell got his first taste of leading a Big Ten program as Ohio State’s interim coach in 2011. This fall, he’s back with the more traditional title of head coach — at Wisconsin.

Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule is back in the college fray, too, this time at Nebraska.

