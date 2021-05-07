If your route around town from here to there on Friday was interrupted, odds are a group of Lincoln Elementary third-graders, their teachers and chaperones are to blame.
The party of roughly 80 rode their bicycles mostly on the east side of Hastings, escorted by Officer Jenna Thayer of the Hastings Police Department, exploring sites related to Queen City history and enjoying a day outside of the classroom.
For the past few weeks, the students have been preparing for their in-town field trip by learning about historical events in Hastings that have helped shape the town into what it is today.
“We spent about two weeks teaching the Hastings history in the classroom, using pictures and slideshows and acting out slideshows and different things like that to teach them the history,” said Emmy Reimer, a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary who took charge in organizing this year’s event. “The process of actually prepping for the bike trip was about a month long just getting kids ready with bikes and helmets and all the materials and then contacting the places we were planning to visit.”
The tour’s first stop was at Eckhardt Grocery on South Street, where the granddaughter of the shop’s original owner spoke of her firsthand accounts of the store’s operation from 1905 to 1955.
From there, the caravan of bikes and cars rode farther east and slightly north to the campus of Hastings College. The gang stopped first at McCormick Hall, the oldest building on the campus, which has existed since 1883 and now is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
A second stop on the campus was made at the Osborne Family Sports Complex, which was limited to a recess-type session on Lloyd Wilson Field due to COVID-19 protocols. In the past, the tour included a visit inside Lynn Farrell Arena, the home of the volleyball and basketball teams.
“I wish I could show you all the arena,” said Adam Maser, HC’s assistant athletic director for media relations. “I’ve got a big video board in there that I love to show off. It’s the biggest in the NAIA.”
The kids ran 40- and 50-yard dashes, even encouraging Reimer and fellow teachers Taeller Ansley and Lucy Skoch to have a race amongst themselves — which Ansley won by a slim margin over Skoch.
Reimer’s dad, Matt, who also accompanied the trip, held a tackling dummy left over from football practice, and the children lined up to tackle it.
Next, the group crossed 12th Street to Parkview Cemetery, where they split up to find the gravesites of some of the figures the students had been studying the last few weeks.
“Getting to see all the graves was really cool,” said Davis McIntyre, a third-grader in Reimer’s class.
Davis’ parents, Lloyd and Lana, also tagged along on the trip.
“I liked that a lot,” Davis said.
Included in the search at the cemetery were: Samuel Alexander, the first citizen of Hastings; James Laird, a Civil War solider and former member of Congress whose gravestone is a cannon; Cassius Millett, a grocery store owner who was killed by two outlaws in 1883 and was fought for by the Committee of Thirty-Three; Charles H. Dietrich, the 11th governor of Nebraska; John O’Connor, a mystery man who left behind a $100,000 estate with no known family members to contact, whose embalmed body was showcased in a vault for 2 1/2 years at Livingston Funeral home in hopes of blood-related family surfacing; and Elizabeth Kerr, whose family operated an opera house at Second Street and Lincoln Avenue prior to the production of modern motion pictures. Kerr also was famous for her original monument — what became known as the “Black Angel.”
“It was fun for me to see the kids remembering the stories because we had taught them the stories,” Reimer said. “So hearing them say they remembered this story or that story was pretty cool. That was more meaningful to me as a teacher, of course, that they actually listened to what we were teaching and then putting it to a specific place.”
In the lead-up to bike day, some of the kids performed skits in the classroom representing the historical scenes in Hastings by the aforementioned figures.
“The acting was my favorite part,” said third-grader Maliki Favinger, a student in Reimer’s class.
A lunch break was taken at Heartwell Park — another historical stop, although not included in this day’s lesson.
Lastly, a trip to downtown Hastings, where again groups split up to visit the Farrell Block, which spans Second Street between Denver and St. Joseph avenues; the Kool-Aid building on First Street; the old Clarke Hotel (now the Kensington) at Third Street and Hastings Avenue; the former site of the Kerr Opera House, which was demolished in 1948 and was replaced by a department store building; and Liberal Hall (now the Olive Saloon) at Third and St. Joseph.
Laird, the onetime Civil War soldier, was the defense attorney for P.T. “Print” Olive in a 1879 court case at Liberal Hall. Olive was found guilty of second-degree murder but had his case dismissed on a technicality. The trial was moved from western Nebraska to Hastings.
After the event was canceled in 2020, students and faculty were excited to once again have the opportunity to participate in bike day. Both Favinger and McIntyre said riding the bikes was a great way to spend the afternoon. Reimer concluded the trip around town was a great experience for all.
“When we’re talking about the stories, the kids think they’re fun and entertaining. But actually being there, they better understand it,” Reimer said. “One of the cool things, too, is the parents and other teachers that tag along get to learn about it, and I didn’t know a lot about Hastings either before teaching about it.”
