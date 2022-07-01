Mary Lanning
Zander Werner James Peters, an 8-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Megan (Trujillo) and Zach Peters of Roseland June 27.
Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 6:34 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.