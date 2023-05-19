Birth Birth Tami Humphreys Tami Humphreys Author email May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Lanning Charles Boone Ochsner, a 6-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Tessa (Tielbar) and Jestin Ochsner of Hastings May 10. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tami Humphreys Author email Follow Tami Humphreys Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 2023 HASTINGS OPEN New e-Edition demo Updates from Local Advertisers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAfter 60-foot fall, hiker ‘asked God to send angels.’ Idaho Scouts arrivedState may question Florida students who watched Disney film with gay character in classKenesaw graduates hear of gratitude, grit — and golfSilver Lake graduates look to "Start of Something New"HHS alum Creech helps Hastings' Studley achieve state high jump titleFive graduate drug court programCommentary: The Supreme Court says California can regulate pork. That’s big, even if you’re not a pigHastings' Nolan Studley wins Class B high jumpCity's next development services director no stranger to TriblandHHS seniors share words to live by Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tribune e-Edition Plus Hastings Tribune e-Edition Hastings Tribune Featured Businesses Woodward's Disposal 1039 S. Burlington Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901 +1(402)462-9252 Website Daly Family Dentistry 2217 West 12th Street, Hastings, NE 68901 +1(402)463-6664 Website Little Caesars Pizza 314 North Burlington Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901 +1(402)462-5220 Website
