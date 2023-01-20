Mary Lanning
Levi Harrison Nathan, a 7-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Johanna (Schmidt) and Garrett Nathan of Saronville Jan. 16.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 11:17 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.