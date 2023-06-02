Mary Lanning
Greta Rose Quinn, an 8-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Hannah and Alex Quinn of Hastings May 18.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 6:03 pm
