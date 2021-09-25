Mary Lanning

Remy Grey Montalvo, an 8-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Corina (Guajardo) and Ernesto Montalvo of Hastings Sept. 16.

Kolbie RaeAnn Hermann, an 8-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to Sara (Nimrod) and Tyler Hermann of Hastings Sept. 21.

Garrett John Jeffres, a 7-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Hannah (Doolittle) and Tyler Jeffres of Hastings Sept. 21.

Calvin Benjamin Miller, an 8-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Dana (Hilde) and Brett Miller of Hastings Sept. 16.

Oakley Grace Bronson, a 5-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Jennifer (Boltz) and Travis Bronson of Hastings Sept. 15.

