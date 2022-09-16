Mary Lanning
Reed James Fruchtel, a 7-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Jessica (Osterhaus) and AJ Fruchtel of Grand Island Sept. 12.
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 8:50 pm
Mary Lanning
Reed James Fruchtel, a 7-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Jessica (Osterhaus) and AJ Fruchtel of Grand Island Sept. 12.
Lilliana Loren Diaz, a 5-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Caitlyn Schumm and Felipe Diaz Campos of Hastings Sept. 2.
Lydia Sue Pinkerman, an 8-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Karissa (Bohlen) and Seth Pinkerman of Hastings Sept. 5.
Wyatt Lynn Engel, a 6-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Allison (Griess) and Andrew Engel of Fairfield Sept. 7.
Sawyer Elizabeth Soucie, a 7-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Alison (Aldrich) and Matthew Soucie of Hastings Aug. 31.
Oakley Marie Cline, a 6-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Morgan (May) and Tanner Cline of Hastings Sept. 6.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.