Mary Lanning
Benjamin Azrael King, an 8-pound, 12-ounce boy, was born to Kelsey (Cook) and Joshua King of Hastings May 9.
Mateyo Jacob Sinohui, an 8-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Alyssa Julich and Santiago Sinohui of Clay Center May 10.
August Jacob Kelley, an 8-pound boy, was born to Melissa (Osborn) and Nicholas Kelley of Hastings May 14.
Maverick L. Hoffmann, a 3-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Beth (Hoban) and Taylor Hoffmann of Doniphan May 14.
Judd Charles Kort, a 7-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Abigail (McKee) and Trenton Kort of Ayr May 17.
Ada Mae Marie Strand, a 6-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Gina (Witt) and Tim Strand of Juniata May 18.
Carlee Jane Fitzsimuns, a 6-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Hannah Skiles and George Fitzsimuns of Grand Island May 19.
Elsewhere
Xavier Alexander Vasquez, a 7-pound, 2-ounce boy, was born to Viviana (Lara-Pantaja) and Jessi Vasquez of Hastings May 18.
