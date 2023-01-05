Mary Lanning
Griffin George Fast, a 7-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Kenzie (Kimminau) and Derek Fast of Hastings Dec. 31.
Brinley Jane Martinez, a 7-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Edith (Torres) and Juli Martinez of Grand Island Jan. 3.
