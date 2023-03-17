Mary Lanning
Davinna Fae Miller, a 7-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Caitlin (Derr) and Robert Miller Jr. of Grand Island March 6.
Mary Lanning
Davinna Fae Miller, a 7-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Caitlin (Derr) and Robert Miller Jr. of Grand Island March 6.
Theodore Liam McCaslin, a 7-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Olivia (Knoedler) and Jay McCaslin of Hastings March 7.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.