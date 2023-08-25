Mary Lanning
Raelyn Alana Davidson, a 7-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Angela (Reynolds) and Chris Davidson of Grand Island Aug. 7.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 8:50 pm
Mary Lanning
Hudson Roth Oldemeyer, an 8-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Jacque (Stauffer) and Adam Oldemeyer of Ayr Aug. 16.
Jamison Bradly Uden, an 8-pound, 12-ounce boy, was born to Jaci Anderson and Jacob Uden of Hastings Aug. 17.
Charles Noble Young, an 8-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Sierra (Berns) and Noah Young of Kenesaw Aug. 15.
Lucas Riley Stratton, a 7-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Emily (Aldrich) and Larry Stratton of Hastings Aug. 15.
Trey Joseph Harmon, a 6-pound boy, was born to Bethany (Riener) and Clay Harmon of Inland Aug. 14.
