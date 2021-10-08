Mary Lanning
Caden Jay Trambly, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Katie (Marquette) and Casey Trambly of Hastings Sept. 29.
Kingston Wayne Parker, a 7-pound boy, was born to Jennifer Dillin and Antonio Parker of Hastings Oct. 1.
Mary Lanning
