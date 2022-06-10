Mary Lanning
Anna Rose Gusman, a 7-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Brittney Remmenga and Kyle Gusman of Hastings June 8.
Hayes Alan Faller, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Megan (Penner) and Nicholas Faller of Hampton May 27.
Iliyah Anne Westengaard, a 7-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Jessica (Kohmetscher) and Jordan Westengaard of Roseland May 28.
Wesley John Cook, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Carrie and Sam Cook of Juniata May 27.
Grace Marie Eggers, a 6-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Amanda (Fells) and Tim Eggers of Blue Hill May 26.
Maggie Jo Gerdes, an 8-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Bethany (Reed) and Kevin Gerdes of Kenesaw May 26.
