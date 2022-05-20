Sage Ray Adams, a 7-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Bayley Gardner and Aaron Adams of Hastings April 23.
Ephraim Hosea Wilson, an 8-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Rebekah (Murray) and Norman Wilson II of Hastings May 3.
