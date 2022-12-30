Mary Lanning
Miles James Youckey, a 6-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Paige (Martin) and Tom Yockey of Phillips Dec. 22.
Mary Lanning
Miles James Youckey, a 6-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Paige (Martin) and Tom Yockey of Phillips Dec. 22.
Roman Molina, a 5-pound, 11-ounce boy, and Rose Molina, a 5-pound girl, was born to Kimberly Gerlach and Humberto Molina of Hastings Dec. 13.
Christian Jesus Gonzalez-Hernandez, a 5-pound, 15.2-ounce boy, was born to Elinaydes Hernandez and Yeesnich Gonzalez of Lexington Dec. 9
Case Louis Vancura, an 8-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Erin (Walker) and Aaron Vancura of Hastings Dec. 12.
Kinzlee Marie Liske, a 3-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Shelby Manka and Bryan Liske of Trumbull Dec. 13.
Lennie Mae Moore, a 7-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Joslyn (Blase) and Zachary Moore of Central City Dec. 15.
Knoxley Grace Bremer, a 7-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Brandi (Lukas) and Nathan Bremer of Hastings Dec. 28.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.