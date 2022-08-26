Mary Lanning
Alexandro Leonardo Rome Lindsay, a 6-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Savanna Kisicki and Jeremy Lindsay of Doniphan Aug. 11.
Mary Lanning
Dottie Jean Svoboda, an 8-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Caitlin (Mortensen) and Daniel Svoboda of Hastings Aug. 20.
Anas Suleiman Said, a boy, was born to Mariam (Seraji) Hashi and Suleiman Muse of Lexington Aug. 19.
Savier Morgan Carter, a 5-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Mikayla (Achor) and Richard Carter of Hastings Aug. 20.
Ava Lee Armes, an 8-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Riley (Murphy) and Zack Armes of Trumbull Aug. 21.
Lawsyn Ann Hastings, an 8-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Brittany (Spiehs) and Shawn Hastings of Doniphan Aug. 11.
