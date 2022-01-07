Mary Lanning
Hunter Daniel Hanson, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Taylor (Bittfield) and Nathan Hanson of Kenesaw Dec. 29, 2021.
Clara Mae Hamik, a 6-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Joy (Osler) and Nathan Hamik of Hastings Dec. 28, 2021.
Emerson Layne Carter, a 7-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Shayla (Martin) Thelander and Justin Carter of Superior Dec. 28, 2021.
Isaiah Daniel Alarcon, a 6-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Jena Prieto-Post and Juan Alarcon of Sutton Dec. 15, 2021.
Sawyer-Lyra Denise Brewer, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Skydra-Lynn (Simpson) and Jacob Brewer of Hastings Dec. 15, 2021.
Wrainsley Dawn Whelan, a 5-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Ashley (Sharp) and Kayne Whelan of Hastings Dec. 17, 2021.
Royce Frank Werner, a 7-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Katelyn (Shriver) and George Werner of Hastings Jan. 3, 2022.
Krista Mae Nelson, a 7-pound, 1-ounce girl, was born to Shawna (Nelson) and James Zaleski of Grand Island Jan. 3, 2022.
