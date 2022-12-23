Mary Lanning
Mattelynn Nichole Price
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low -3F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low -3F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 3:50 pm
Mary Lanning
Mattelynn Nichole Price
Wesley Alan Kroll, a 6-pound, 10-ounce boy, and Jensen Paul Kroll
Kambrie Mae Munoz, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Savannah Oeltjen and Dakota Munoz of Hastings Dec. 7.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.