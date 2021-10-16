Mary Lanning

Caden Jay Trambly, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Katie (Marquette) and Casey Trambly of Hastings Sept. 29.

Kingston Wayne Parker, a 7-pound boy, was born to Jennifer Dillin and Antonio Parker of Hastings Oct. 1.

Ryker Lee Trausch, a 5-pound, 13-ounce boy, and Raelynn Mae Trausch, a 5-pound, 13-ounce girl, were born to Heather (Perry) and Cory Trausch of Hastings Oct. 8.

Elijah Rey Ingram, a 7-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Savanna Jo Turner and Ryan Kitchen-Ingram of Hastings Oct. 5.

Hazel Louise Patterson, a 7-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Amber (Travis) and Travis Patterson of Hastings Oct. 8.

Atlanta Renae Nunnenkamp, a 6-pound, 12-ounce girl was born to Casandra McIntosh and Jeremiah Nunnenkamp of Aurora Oct. 10.

Mayzleigh Sue Kempf, a 7-pound, 1-ounce girl, was born to Shalee (Barry) and Cody Kempf of Shickley Oct. 11.

Julian Eugene Papst, a 4-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Jasmine Papst of Grand Island Oct. 12.

