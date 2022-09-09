Mary Lanning
Cohen Casey Richter, a 7-pound boy, was born to Amber (Trautman) and Colby Richter of Hastings Aug. 27.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 8:19 pm
Bexley Mae Bennett, a 7-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Angel Antillon and Jeremia Bennett of Hastings Aug. 26.
Leonidas Blaine Norris, a 7-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Rebecca Witmer and Brenten Norris of Hastings Aug. 26.
Saylor Wren Spencer, an 8-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Taylor (Steather) and Ramie Spencer of Grand Island Aug. 25.
