Mary Lanning
Kora Quinn Sands, a 7-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Kristin (Ogg) and Michael Sands of Grand Island April 14.
Derek Evans Burk, an 8-pound, 2-ounce boy, was born to Shay (Graves) and Timothy Burk of 210 E. Fifth St. April 12.
Rawlings Jayne Hendrix, a 6-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Paige Gajewski and Ryan Hendrix of 205 E. Fifth St. April 8.
Parker Lee Rodgers, a 7-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Hannah (Melvin) and Aaron Rodgers of 2420 W. Seventh St. April 6.
Huxley Ray Michael Keffer-Hock, a 7-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Ashley Hock and Michael Keffer of 727 N. Lexington Ave. April 4.
Jack Conrad Fruchtl, a 6-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Jessica (Osterhaus) and AJ Fruchtl of Grand Island March 30.
Jaxson Mark McEntee, a 6-pound boy, was born to Kaitlin Kumke of Blue Hill March 30.
Ezra Harrison Block, an 8-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Kerry-Anne and Karl Block of 210 University St. March 30.
Sailor Dawn Lapum, a 6-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Michaela Timko and Chad Lapum of Grand Island April 2.
Jude David Wehnes, a 7-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Emily (Anderson) and Zeb Wehnes of Inland April 5.
Lucius Julian Lade-Pinon, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Arianna Lade and Alonzo Pinon of Grand Island April 5.
