Mary Lanning
Oziah Anthony Snyder, a 9-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Amber (Einspahr) and Trey Snyder of North Platte April 13.
Riggs Bailey Stunkel, an 8-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Staci (Whyrick) and Adam Stunkel of Hastings April 11.
Tucker John Halbmaier, a 5-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Tara (Sadd) and Trenton Halbmaier of Hastings April 6.
Bronx Alan Crowe, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Caitlin (Bruckman) and Zachary Crowe of Bladen April 17.
Sloane Allyn Buhr, a 4-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Natalie (Harmon) and Kelan Buhr of Hastings April 3.
Stella Ann Hollister, a 9-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Jalynda (Hodson) and Andrew Hollister of Hastings April 10.
Waylon Everett Coffin, a 9-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Addison Kuta and Mikal Coffin of Edgar April 5.
