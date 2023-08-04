Mary Lanning
Mynra Lorraine Slattery
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 6:23 pm
Malia Janae Pesek, an 8-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Daesha (Burbach) and Roger Pesek of Hastings July 22.
