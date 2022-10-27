Mary Lanning
Thatcher Jaymes Carlin Christiansen, a 9-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Kimberly Carlin-Christiansen and Kevin Christiansen of Hastings Oct. 14.
Elijah Ray Johnson, a 6-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Shelby (Vap) and David Johnson of Hastings Oct. 11.
Charlotte Elizabeth McCray, a 6-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Destiny Underwood and Levi McCray of Hastings Oct. 12.
Drexel Jon VanSkiver, a 7-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Abigail (Loetterle) and Garrett VanSkiver of Hastings Oct. 10.
