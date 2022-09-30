Mary Lanning
Fletcher Tay James Samuelson, a 7-pound boy, was born to Denae (Andersen) and Nolan Samuelson of Hastings Sept. 8.
Madeline Grace Tran, a 6-pound-girl, was born to Vanessa (Johnson) and Brian Tran of Hastings Sept. 13.
Skylar James McCoy, a 6-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Bailey Salpas and Christopher McCoy of Grand Island Sept. 14.
Riggs Warren Marquardt, a 7-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Ellie (Lee) and John Marquardt of Hastings Sept. 21.
Rina Faith Stenka, a girl, was born to Cassandra (Montoya) and Justin Stenka of Hastings Sept. 22.
Violetta Emilynn Armenta, an 8-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to Adriana (Salaz) and Everardo Armenta of Hastings Sept. 23.
