Mary Lanning
Charlotte Laura Main, a 7-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Trista (Stephens) and Tobias Main of Doniphan Nov. 27.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 7:18 pm
Harbor Rae Lambrecht, a girl, was born to London (Kyle) and Reilly Lambrecht of Hastings.
Eleanor Rose Greenwalt, a 7-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Lauren (Dinan) and Jesse Greenwalt of Grand Island Nov. 16.
Piper Marie Gill, a 6-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to MicKinzie Thiem and Trey Gill of Hastings Nov. 12.
Palmer Signe Bramble, a 9-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Kristen and Zachariah Bramble of Hastings Nov. 11.
Elsewhere
Soren Don Cox, a 7-pound boy, was born to Erin Dorpfeld and Hayden Cox of Oak Nov. 28.
