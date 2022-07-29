Mary Lanning
Merrick Neil Rayburn, a 6-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Kailey (Rader) and Samuel Rayburn of Hastings July 9.
Charli JoAnn Cassada, a 6-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Crystal (Pettit) and Stephen Cassada of Hastings July 7.
Foster John Vaughan, a 6-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Hannah Fagiolo and Zane Vaughan of Hastings July 26.
Addison Michelle Kissee, a 7-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to Kendra Loeffelholz and AJ Kissee of Kenesaw July 22.
