Mary Lanning
Soren Don Cox, a 7-pound boy, was born to Erin Dorpfeld and Hayden Cox of Oak Nov. 28.
Octavia Rae Sickler, a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Mariya Sickler of Grand Island Nov. 30.
Adam Leon Kosmicki, a 9-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Areonna Buck and Jeremy Kosmicki of Grand Island Dec. 6.
Beckham Allen Wiseman, an 8-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Lindsey (Harrison) and Chad Wiseman of Hastings Dec. 5.
Harley Allen Sue Hultgren, a 7-pound girl, was born to Atayla (Witthohn) and Troy Hultgren of Hastings Nov. 23.
