Mary Lanning
Damen Scott Patrick, a 7-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Jasmine Boutin and Nick Patric of Hastings Oct. 23.
Emmett James Greenwalt, a 6-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Lauren (Dinan) and Jesse Greenwalt of Grand island Oct. 23.
Evan Martin Brei, an 8-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Heiden (Burbach) and Cameron Brei of Hastings Oct. 22.
Oliver Emrich Starr-Chavira, a 4-pound, 11.2-pounce boy, was born to Allison Fitzke and Zaron Starr-Chavira of Hastings Oct. 26.
