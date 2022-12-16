Mary Lanning
Owen Michael Bradley Smithson, a 6-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Tonya Pyle and Corbin Smithson of Hastings Dec. 8.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 9:06 pm
Koc Wayne Augustus Black, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Holly Smith and Tyler Black of Hastings Dec. 8.
Gunnar Jeffrey Glinsmann, a 5-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Cailen Harlow and Hunter Glinsmann of Hampton Dec. 10.
