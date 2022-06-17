Mary Lanning
Blake Evelyn Thomas, an 8-pound, 1-ounce girl, was born to Andie (Hitchcock) and Andy Thomas of Hastings June 5.
Blake Harlan Watson, a 6-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Kristel (Johnson) and Brandon Watson of Hastings June 9.
Helen Bridget Stroot, a 6-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Anne and Nathan Stroot of Juniata June 9.
Carter Joseph Kucera, a 7-pound, 12-ounce boy, was born to Jacqueline (Himmelberg) and Jacob Kucera of Blue Hill June 12.
Zayen Michael Olinger, a 7-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Mikayla (Washburn) and Billey Olinger of Grand Island June 13.
