Mary Lanning
Myla Jaye Bohlen, a 7-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Maria (Van Kirk) and Andrew Bohlen of Hastings Nov. 16.
Mattias Bryant Allen, a 7-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Melissa (Kehr) and Bryant Allen of Hastings Nov. 15.
Jemma Jean Trautman, an 8-pound girl, was born to Alicia (Lopez) and Scott Trautman Jr. of Hastings. Nov. 7.
Karsyn Dusty Perry, a 7-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Tess (Kniep) and Dusty Perry of Hastings Nov. 11.
Husxtyn Turner Trew, an 8-pound boy, was born to Alexandria Minnick and Jeremie Trew of Red Cloud Nov. 13.
Haven Nikol-Marie Tomes, a 5-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Ashley (Hrouda) and Jacob Tomes of Fairfield Nov. 12.
Quinn Elise Valasek, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Lauren (Moul) and Tyler Valasek of Grand Island Nov. 11.
