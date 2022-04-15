Mary Lanning

Madden Marie Kissinger, a 7-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Taylor Shoemaker and Matthew Kissinger of Hastings March 25.

Ava Diane Meyer, a 7-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Kala and Travis Meyer of Juniata March 26.

Blakeley Denise Hathaway, an 8-pound, 7.8-ounce girl, was born to Liz (Gray) and Brendan Hathaway of Kearney March 25.

Miles Rhys Parker Evans, a 7-pound boy, was born to Heather Parker-Evans and Ted Evans of Grand Island March 23.

Ajah Charles Wynn, a 7-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Kiley (Gergen) and Nolan Wynn of Hastings March 31.

Davy Patrick McPhillips, an 8-pound, 5-pound boy, was born to Lauryn (Muller) and Michael McPhillips of Hastings April 8.

Elizabeth Lucia Reining, a 7-pound girl, was born to Sarah (Medow) and John Reining of Hastings April 10.

Carson Alan Winz, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Chantel (Pittz) and Gregory Winz of Hildreth April 10.

Nary Dakota Brittain, an 8-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Kia Wengler and Lance Brittain of Hastings April 6.

