Mary Lanning
Madden Marie Kissinger, a 7-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Taylor Shoemaker and Matthew Kissinger of Hastings March 25.
Ava Diane Meyer, a 7-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Kala and Travis Meyer of Juniata March 26.
Blakeley Denise Hathaway, an 8-pound, 7.8-ounce girl, was born to Liz (Gray) and Brendan Hathaway of Kearney March 25.
Miles Rhys Parker Evans, a 7-pound boy, was born to Heather Parker-Evans and Ted Evans of Grand Island March 23.
Ajah Charles Wynn, a 7-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Kiley (Gergen) and Nolan Wynn of Hastings March 31.
Davy Patrick McPhillips, an 8-pound, 5-pound boy, was born to Lauryn (Muller) and Michael McPhillips of Hastings April 8.
Elizabeth Lucia Reining, a 7-pound girl, was born to Sarah (Medow) and John Reining of Hastings April 10.
Carson Alan Winz, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Chantel (Pittz) and Gregory Winz of Hildreth April 10.
Nary Dakota Brittain, an 8-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Kia Wengler and Lance Brittain of Hastings April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.