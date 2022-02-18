Mary Lanning
Rease A Miller, a 9-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Caitlin (Derr) and Robert Allen Miller of Grand Island Feb. 6.
Knox Baylor Conroy, a boy, was born to Kayla and Kyle Conroy of Roseland Feb. 6.
Noah Richard Jolly, a 7-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Tori (Wehrman) and Darin Jolly of Grand Island Jan. 27.
Addie May Brubaker, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Stephanie (Mueller) and Pat Brubaker of Hastings Feb. 3.
