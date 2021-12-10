Mary Lanning
Riggins Dean Stratton, a 6-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Kendra (Nollette) and Travis Stratton of Doniphan Dec. 7.
Hayden Grace Robinson, a 7-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to Carrie (Coats) and Ben Robinson of Hastings Dec. 2.
Luke Conrad Hahne, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Emily (Divine) and Caleb Hahne of Hastings Dec. 1.
Banks Taylor Lemburg, a 9-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Taylor (Knuth) and Eon Lemburg of Grand Island Dec. 1.
