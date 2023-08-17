Mary Lanning
Lyla Kay Uden, a 7-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Amber (Hoffman) and Bradley Uden of Hastings July 25.
Mary Lanning
Wesley David Murray Buell, a 7-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Rebeccah Hargill and Kyle Buell of Cozad Aug. 4.
Micah Joseph Jacobitz, an 8-pound, 2-ounce boy, was born to Kayla (Rempe) and Christopher Jacobitz of Juniata Aug. 7.
Raelyn Alona Davidson, a 7-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Angela (Reynolds) and Chris Davidson of Grand Island Aug. 7.
Elsie Mae Kohmetscher, a 7-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Ema (Schutte) and Nolan Kohmetscher of Hastings July 27.
