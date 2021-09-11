Mary Lanning

Banks Taylor Jacobitz, an 8-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Brianna (Bittfield) and Taylor Jacobitz of Kenesaw Aug. 24.

Damian Sterling Woods, a 9-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Corrinne Lechleitner of Hastings Aug. 30.

Kamila Kay Diaz, an 8-pound, 1-ounce girl, was born to Serena (Christensen-Medina) Lopez and Filiberto Diaz Hernandez of Harvard Aug. 31.

Jaxxon Lee Shafer, a 7-pound boy, was born to Amanda (Beahm) and Keith Shafer of Hastings Aug. 31.

Jameson Clay McCaslin, an 8-pound, 2-ounce boy, was born to Olivia (Knoedler) and Jay McCaslin of Hastings Sept. 2.

Mark Lee Uden, a 5-pound, 12-ounce boy, was born to Amber (Hoffman) and Bradley Uden of Hastings Sept. 6.

Madilyn Claire Melander, a 7-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Jordyn Melander of Hastings Sept. 3.

Lilie Ann Goc, a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Jenny (Conway) and Jamie Goc of Hastings Sept. 3.

Elsewhere

Alexander Crawford Anderjaska, a 9-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Leah (Olson) and Erik Anderjaska of Hayes Center Aug. 26. Leah is formerly of Blue Hill.

