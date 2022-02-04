Mary Lanning
Parker Mason Anderson, a 4-pound, 11-ounce boy, and Peyton Lloyd. Anderson, a 5-pound, 11-ounce boy, were born to Emily Spurgin and Lane Anderson of Minden Jan. 26.
Truett Lee Erb, a 9-pound boy, was born to Sharidan (Rayburn) and Benajmin Erb of Hastings Jan. 25.
Violet Marie Watts, a 7-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Joya Illumanardi and Kaci Watts of Franklin Jan. 20.
Giovanni Enrique Pérez, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Jazmin (Serrano Cortez) Pérez and Gustavo Pérez del Pino of Hastings Jan. 19.
Wrenley Kay Perry, a 5-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to Jalyn Shafer and Chase Perry of Kenesaw Jan. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.