Mary Lanning
Rhett LeRoy Plummer, a 7-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Danielle (Sock) and Tyler Plummer of Clay Center Oct. 20.
Mary Lanning
Rhett LeRoy Plummer, a 7-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Danielle (Sock) and Tyler Plummer of Clay Center Oct. 20.
Celio Cesar Lopez, an 8-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Lyndee Star Shaffer and Cesar Lopez Blanco of Grand Island Oct. 19.
Charlotte Mae Oman, a 6-pound, 1-ounce girl, was born to Gracie (Boettcher) and Eli Oman of Juniata Oct. 31.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.