Mary Lanning
Esmeralda Josefina Chavez, a 7-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Yasmin (Alvarez) and Miguel Chavez of Hastings Nov. 23.
Zakoda Lovell Murphy, a 5-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Ashleigh Steffen and Matthew Murphy of Hastings Nov. 19.
Averey Kay Kirby, a 7-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Chelsie Kirby of Hastings Nov. 17.
Ehver Moon Edwards, a 7-pound, 1.4-ounce girl, was born to Liberty (Kouma) Edwards of Grand Island Nov. 29.
Tucker Floyd Lonowski, a 6-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Paige (Bailey) and Nicholas Lonowski of Blue Hill Nov. 28.
Esperanza Gonzalez, a 6-pound, 9.4-ounce girl, was born to Ashley Dye and Jacob Gonzalez of Central City Nov. 26.
Aleeah Avery Lopez, a 5-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Sara (McDonnell) and Alejandroa "Alex" Lopez of Hastings Nov. 23.
