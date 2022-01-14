Mary Lanning

Samuel James Elwin Nitz, an 8-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Sarah Scherbarth and Mark Nitz of Clay Center Jan. 10.

Callie Joy Bertin, an 8-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Betty and Jason Vertin of Hastings Jan. 9.

