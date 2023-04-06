Mary Lanning
Dean Michael Lee Coplen, an 8-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Lillian Coplen and Austin Hendrick of Hastings March 29.
Layne Marie Looney, a 6-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Sadi (Valentine) and Nick Looney of Grand Island March 18.
Aaron Lee David Cook, an 8-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Bethany (Coleman) and Zachary Cook of Hastings March 7.
Essence Lynn Hudson, a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Horizon Hudson and Joseph Graham of Hastings March 22.
Greyson Alan Hawes, a 5-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Bethany (Lohrling) and Taylor Hawes of Hastings March 18.
Braxton James Spencer, a 7-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Kimberly (Hatfield) and Corey Spencer of Kenesaw March 27.
Ivy Luna Robinson, an 8-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Sadie (Robles) and Xavier Robinson of Juniata March 24.
Clancey Garyn Wulf, an 8-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Brittany (Miller) and Jesse Wulf of Guide Rock March 25.
