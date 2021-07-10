Mary Lanning
Cecelia Jenifer Cook, a 6-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Shian Cook of Kearney July 4.
Aurora Rae Hoffa, a girl, was born to Jordyn Penner-Hoffa and Cody Hoffa of 117 E. Sixth St. July 5.
Kyler Emery Bialas, a 7-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Jillea and Austin Bialas of 1340 N. Turner Ave. June 30.
Sage Annalise Himmelberg, a 7-pound, 13-ounce girl, was born to Caroline (Naiman) and Charles Himmelberg of Lawrence June 28.
Rosalie Delphine Hartmann, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Sarah (Novak) and Ben Hartmann of Juniata June 28.
Jace Tate Timmermans, a 6-pound, 6.4-ounce boy, was born to Clancy (Nuss) and Jerod Timmermans of Sutton June 24.
Jaylen Jackson Horton, an 8-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Camie Sibert of Hastings and Vontarious Horton of Lincoln June 21.
Eloise Jae Bush, a 7-pound girl, was born to Amanda and Taylor Bush of 2406 W. 10th St. June 25.
Haizyn Patrick Hinrichs, a 6-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Nicole Francis and Michael Hinrichs of 406 S. Chicago Ave. June 24.
Elsewhere
Leon Daniel Most, a 6-pound, 13.5-ounce boy, was born to Anastasia (Ott) and Nathan Most of Giltner March 29.
