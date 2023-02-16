Mary Lanning
Claire Sophia Kremlacek, a 6-pound, 1-ounce girl, was born to Nicole (Hitchcock) and John Kremlacek of Wahoo Jan. 26.
Mary Lanning
Claire Sophia Kremlacek, a 6-pound, 1-ounce girl, was born to Nicole (Hitchcock) and John Kremlacek of Wahoo Jan. 26.
Ivory-Erin Neva Innocence McClain, a 7-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Shannon Pickett and Joseph McClain of Hastings Jan. 30.
Nolan McGill Faber, a 7-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Mandi (Bonifas) and Chris Faber of Juniata Jan. 30.
Nora Ann Bankson, a 7-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to Haley (Gebers) and Tyler Bankson of Aurora Feb. 2.
Dayton Deitrich Driewer, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Morgan (Vanhoosen) and Deitrich Driewer of Hampton Feb. 4.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.