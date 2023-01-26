Mary Lanning
Henry "Hank" Martin Krull, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Hailey (Damrow) and Mitchell Krull of Hastings Jan. 11.
Thorin Jay Steenson-Cox, an 8-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Kiera Steenson and Trevor Cox of Hastings Jan. 15.
William James Ground, a 7-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Taylor Ground of Hastings Jan. 14.
Lyla Dale Hollister, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Nicole (Glover) and Zachary Hollister of Hastings Jan. 7.
Ryley Donn Drohman, a 6-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Jakki (Nachtman) and Derrick Drohman of Oak Jan. 11.
Graham Lee Thomas, a 7-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Makayla (McCabe) and Ashley Thomas of Hastings Jan. 16.
Hudson Flynn Nicolaus, a 10-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Deann (Duncan) and Tracy Nicolaus of York Jan. 18.
