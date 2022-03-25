Mary Lanning
Madden Rose Good, an 8-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Allie (Halloran) and Skyler Good of Hastings March 14.
Zena A. Adam, a 7-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Salma Adam and Adam Ibrahim of Grand Island March 21.
Graham Anthony Haskins, a 6-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Rachel (Orr) and Tyler Haskins of Hastings March 20.
Torin Lee Hawkinson, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Chelsie (Eckhardt) and Josh Hawkinson of Hastings March 18.
Paxton Ellis Myers, an 8-pound boy, was born to Ali (Korte) and Bo Myers of Hastings March 18.
Paycen Marie-Annette Mason, a 7-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Joy Bamesberger and Zaine Mason of Aurora March 17.
Maximiliano Juarez Peralta, a 7-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Yohoira Peralta Alarcon and Jesus Juarez of Grand Island March 16.
Levi Darrell Marc Russell, a 6-pound, 12-ounce boy, was born to Virginia (Dennis) and Corbin Russell of Henderson March 16.
Scarlett Annalyn Alloway, a 6-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Destiny (Thomas) and Kory Alloway of Hastings March 16.
